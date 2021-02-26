World-class breast cancer centre opens in Perth

A brand new breast cancer research centre has opened in Perth at the Hollywood Hospital.

The state of the art $40 million facility will provide West Australian women with access to clinical trials, as well as integrating research with advanced treatment and specialised care.

Breast Cancer remains the most frequent cancer to affect women.

Medical Oncologist Professor Arlene Chan told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the new centre will provide world class care.

“It’s a horrifying illness for a women to be told she has,” she said.

“We’ve got concentrated expertise within all the disciplines of specialist care needed to manage breast cancer patients.”

“A number of patients will require radiation treatment, and they can now have state of the art radiation treatment … in our building.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)