Women take over the legal profession in record numbers

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
For the first time, there are more female solicitors in Australia, than men.

Data from the the 2020 National Profile of Solicitors shows 53 per cent of solicitors nationwide are now female.

With the amount of female solicitors growing by 67 per cent over the past nine years.

Family lawyer Jacqueline Brown told 6PR’s Steve Mills it’s been a long time coming.

“In law school in the late 80s we had more women studying law than men, so it has taken a while to actually get to this stage where there is more in the profession,” she said.

“We are seeing more and more women lawyers moving through the ranks.”

Press PLAY to hear why there are more women taking up the profession 

