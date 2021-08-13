Women-only swimming lessons fail to make a splash

A bid to have womens’ only swimming days at Ellenbrook pool has been rejected, because of concerns it was discriminatory towards other groups.

City of Swan mayor Kevin Bailey floated the idea after being told, many women from different cultures were uncomfortable being in the pool in front of men.

Cr Bailey told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, in a growing and diverse community, it’s important everyone learns how to swim.

“We need to give everybody that opportunity,” he said.

“But it’s also about women from other cultures and backgrounds who want to enjoy our pools.

“I’ve had a lot of calls – surprisingly from a number of men – saying ‘hey listen, my sister is a large lady, she’s just had surgery, she’s very conscious out in public, she would love to use aquatic centres but she’s uncomfortable’.”

He says he took inspiration from other councils – like the City of Canning which runs a similar program – but his fellow City of Swan councillors didn’t agree.

“Unfortunately, that’s democracy – council made the decision and I respect that decision. But I will be bringing it back at some point, for another go,” he said.

“Council just brought up issues around marginalising other groups, and excluding other groups, and different times of the day, other sporting groups may be disadvantaged.”

Press PLAY to hear Kevin Bailey’s full interview