Woman seriously injured in crash near Perth pub

14 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Woman seriously injured in crash near Perth pub

A 37-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car near the Queens Hotel in Highgate.

The incident happened along Beaufort Street about 9pm last night.

Police say the woman was crossing the street, when a silver Toyota Corolla hatchback hit her.

She sustained serious head and leg injuries and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital via ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

6PR News
News
