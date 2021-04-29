Woman locked up after refusing to wear mask

A 56-year-old woman is behind bars – after she was arrested in the CBD for allegedly refusing to wear a mask twice.

Police say the woman was provided a face covering by officers – but threw it back at them on Sunday near Barrack Street – and a second time in the Hay Street Mall on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old was arrested and refused bail following Tuesday’s incident.

She fronted court for that confrontation yesterday – and will stay in jail until June 1 – where the woman will face a Perth Magistrate for Sunday’s incident.

Simon Creek from HHG Legal Group says the punishment is at the upper end of the penalty scale but he doesn’t have a problem with it.

“I think the police are wanting to send a message, they’re making an example, and they certainly have the power to do so.”

Listen to the full chat with Simon Creek below: