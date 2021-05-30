Woman killed in South West crash
A woman has died in a crash in the state’s South West.
Police say the 28-year-old was driving her Toyota Hilux along South Western Highway in Boyanup last night when she failed to negotiate a bend.
The car left the road and smashed into a tree.
The woman died at the scene.
Meanwhile, four people have spent the night in hospital after a serious crash in Williams yesterday morning.
Volunteer firefighters worked for more than an hour to free people from the car, after it crashed into a tree.
Two adults were flown to Royal Perth Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition
Two children were initially taken to Narrogin Hospital, but their injuries were deemed too serious and were flown to Perth Children’s Hospital.
One is in a stable condition and the other is critical.
Anyone with information about either crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.