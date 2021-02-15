Woman fighting for life after crash south of Perth

A woman is in a critical condition at Royal Perth Hospital after a nasty crash south of Perth.

The 64-year-old woman was a passenger in a red Toyota Yaris which collided with a Holden Ute just after 5pm yesterday on Mandurah Road in Cooloongup.

The impact caused the Yaris to be pushed onto the wrong side of the road, where it was crashed into by an oncoming Holden Berlina.

She was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.

The 72-year-old male driver of the Toyota Yaris and the 37-year-old male driver of the Holden Berlina both received minor injuries.

Major crash officers are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.