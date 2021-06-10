6PR
Woman dies from rare blood clot ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca jab

4 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Woman dies from rare blood clot ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca jab

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has confirmed a New South Wales woman has died from a rare blood clot linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The 52-year-old woman suffered a “severe” blood clot in the brain, “likely to be linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine”.

Six other people have been diagnosed with blood clots this week, to a total of 48 cases in Australia since the rollout began.

15 people are in hospital including one in intensive care

The risk of clotting after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine is estimated to be four to six people in every million.

The woman is the the second person in Australia to die due to vaccine-related complications.

(Photo: Picture Alliance/ Getty Images)

 

News
