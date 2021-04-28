6PR
Woman behind bars after refusing to wear a mask

3 hours ago
6PR News
Police have charged a woman in her 50s for refusing to wear a face mask.

It’s alleged the 56-year-old was spotted without a mask on Barrack Street on Sunday during the Perth and Peel lockdown.

Police say she was offered a face covering but threw it back at them.

The woman was then handed a move on notice, which she also allegedly tore up and threw away.

She was arrested and charged with failing to obey an order given by an officer and obstructing public officers.

It’s further alleged the woman was seen in the Hay Street Mall on Tuesday and was again not wearing a mask.

Police say the woman was offered a mask multiple times but threw it back at officers and refused to wear it.

She was further charged with failing to comply with a direction and was refused bail.

She fronted court yesterday and will stay behind bars until June 1 for her next court appearance.

 

 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

 

