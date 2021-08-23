6PR
Woman allegedly attacked in terrifying train station assault

3 hours ago
6PR News
A 27-year-old man has been charged over a violent attack at Maylands Train Station.

Police say the man followed a woman off the train yesterday afternoon before hitting the 19-year-old from behind, knocking her to the ground.

The man then allegedly punched and kicked her until nearby motorists stopped to assist, causing the accused to flee.

The woman was treated at the scene by ambulance officers.

The alleged offender was found a short time later on Guildford Road and taken into custody.

The 27-year-old Maylands man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and is due to face Perth Magistrates Court today.

News
