Willie Rioli escapes conviction for drug charges

West Coast Eagles footballer Willie Rioli has escaped prison, and even a fine, after pleading guilty to possessing about 24 grams of cannabis.

He’s been placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, and no conviction will be recorded.

Police caught Rioli with cannabis taped to his shorts at Darwin Airport on April 23 while on his way to the Tiwi Islands.

6PR and Nine News reporter Michael Stamp was in Darwin Magistrates Court for the hearing on Wednesday.

“His lawyer has briefly spoken on behalf of Willie Rioli, and says that he has paid a very high price, and it’s not just about football, it’s about the indigenous community as well.”

There’s no word yet on a club or league punishment now that the court process has ended.

Press PLAY to hear more about the court proceedings

(Photo: Getty Images.)