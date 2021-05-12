6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Willie Rioli escapes conviction for..

Willie Rioli escapes conviction for drug charges

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Willie Rioli escapes conviction for drug charges

West Coast Eagles footballer Willie Rioli has escaped prison, and even a fine, after pleading guilty to possessing about 24 grams of cannabis.

He’s been placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, and no conviction will be recorded.

Police caught Rioli with cannabis taped to his shorts at Darwin Airport on April 23 while on his way to the Tiwi Islands.

6PR and Nine News reporter Michael Stamp was in Darwin Magistrates Court for the hearing on Wednesday.

“His lawyer has briefly spoken on behalf of Willie Rioli, and says that he has paid a very high price, and it’s not just about football, it’s about the indigenous community as well.”

There’s no word yet on a club or league punishment now that the court process has ended.

Press PLAY to hear more about the court proceedings

(Photo: Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882