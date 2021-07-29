6PR
Wild weather lashes Perth again

1 hour ago
Article image for Wild weather lashes Perth again

Another cold front has swept through Perth with gusty winds flattening trees and pulling roofs off homes.

A gumtree has fallen on power lines in Willetton, while a roof has collapsed in South Lake.

There are power outages in Willetton, Riverton, Lesmurdie and Kalamunda. Keep up to date with restoration times here.

Duty Forecaster at the weather bureau Matt Boterhoven said the rain fall has filled the gauges further with Perth just 14mm shy of the all time record for July and there’s more weather to come.

“During this afternoon we could see thunderstorms develop around coastal parts of the metropolitan area.”

Back in 1995, 278mm fell in the Mt Lawley gauge but older records suggest more than 400mm of rain fell back in 1958.

 

