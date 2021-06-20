Wild weather lashes parts of the Great Southern

Residents in the Great Southern have been lashed with heavy rain and storms overnight, resulting in flash flooding.

The State Emergency Service has responded to 113 requests for help, mostly in the Albany area.

Power lines are down and trees have fallen across roads.

City of Albany mayor Dennis Wellington said they’re expecting more reports of damage as people assess their properties in the daylight.

“With a bit more rain today there could be a lot of water around the place covering the roads,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We are just asking people to be very, very careful and very diligent about what they do, because it is a pretty wild time.”

Western Power spokesperson Jean Burton said about 9000 customers are without power in the region.

“We expect that number may still increase, as it gets lighter and the crews are out,” she said.

“There was an amazing amount of rain and wind going through.”

She said it could be hours before power is restored, with crews still working to assess the damage.

“We have got poles down, we have got wires down, we’ve got all crews out, we are throwing everything at it at the moment.”

