Wild police pursuit through Perth’s south ends in arrest

A man has been arrested after a wild police pursuit through the southern suburbs.

Several drivers reported being hit or run-off the road by the silver four wheel drive.

6PR Listener Paul said he was at an intersection in Harrisdale when the man allegedly tried to steal his car.

“He jumped out, tried to get in my vehicle and I slammed the door on him a few times,” he told Millsy.

“The police turned up, he jumped back into his vehicle and took off down the road into oncoming traffic.”

Police say the pursuit ended when the man was arrested at a shopping centre in Cannington.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: WA Incident Alerts/ Facebook.)