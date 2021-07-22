Wife’s ‘desperate’ plea after husband detained in Iraq for 106 days

The family of an Australian man detained in Iraq has growing concerns for his welfare and are calling on the Australian government to act.

Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague were arrested when they arrived in Baghdad for a business meeting on April 7.

He has now spent 106 days behind bars in Iraq without being charged.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett his wife Desree said the family is beginning to lose hope.

“It’s an absolute living nightmare, every morning you wake up and it’s like what level of hell are we going to be in today, we are just really, really struggling,” Mrs Pether said.

“They lost their appeal to go to civil court, and they have had three bail applications denied.

“He is absolutely desperate because nothing is working, he has still only had two hours access to his lawyer in 106 days.

“I need the Australian government to condemn this.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she is working with her Iraqi counterpart to push for his release.

“We are advocating both for Mr Pether’s rights and for his welfare to the Iraqi authorities,” she said.

“We have been very clear that we expect Mr Pether to be provided with access to his legal advisors.”

