Why you’ll likely need to carry ‘proof’ of a COVID-19 vaccination

Venues could soon be allowed to turn people away if they can’t prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

A “proof of vaccination” certificate will be administered through the Medicare app, the government announced on Sunday.

The vaccine certificates may be needed to gain entry to certain high-risk venues such as aged care facilities, but each state will decide how they are regulated.

It’s also likely to be a requirement for those arriving in Australia, once international travel resumes.

