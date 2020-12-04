6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why water births are growing in popularity at country hospitals

2 hours ago
Steve and Basil
Article image for Why water births are growing in popularity at country hospitals

A country hospital has welcomed its first baby via water birth.

Baby Doug was born on October 6 at Margaret River Hospital, to parents Amy and John.

Maternal and Child Health Nurse Belinda Joyce told Steve and Baz there are many benefits to a water birth.

“So massively decreased pain in labour, and then a reduced need for epidurals and other drugs,” she said.

“It also decreases the duration of labour.”

Bunbury Regional Hospital was the first country hospital to offer water births in 2012, and the rate of water births in regional WA has increased since.

“They are in there own little sanctuary in the water, away from other medical interventions as well, just floating and stimulating their own endorphins,” she said.

“The baby is born into the water, they don’t actually start to breath until the air hits their cheeks.”

Click play to hear the full interview 

(Photo: WA Country Health) 

Steve and Basil
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882