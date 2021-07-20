6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why WA’s world famous wines are more popular than ever

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Why WA’s world famous wines are more popular than ever

It’s been a bumper season for our state’s wine growers, and West Australians have been rushing to taste-test the best local drops.

WA’s world famous wine regions punch well above their weight, accounting for just 2 per cent of the national industry, but the state’s harvest grew by 21 per cent, on last year.

Larry Jorgensen, Wines of Western Australia CEO, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, local support for the industry has caused sales to skyrocket.

“Some of our producers have had some of their stronger trading months, ever, really,” he said.

“They’ve still been impacted whenever there is a lockdown, no question, but they’ve done very well.

“And then, the producers that sell into the bottle shops and chains have noticed a significant uptick and for the same reasons, I think people are consciously making that decision, to buy local.”

While the trade crisis with China is having an ongoing impact on wine exports, there is a silver lining.

“The UK in particular has really grown strongly in the last twelve months, and we’re seeing some nice growth beginning to happen in the US, North America,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear more about WA’s wine season

(Image credit: iStock by Getty Images)

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882