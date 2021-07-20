Why WA’s world famous wines are more popular than ever

It’s been a bumper season for our state’s wine growers, and West Australians have been rushing to taste-test the best local drops.

WA’s world famous wine regions punch well above their weight, accounting for just 2 per cent of the national industry, but the state’s harvest grew by 21 per cent, on last year.

Larry Jorgensen, Wines of Western Australia CEO, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, local support for the industry has caused sales to skyrocket.

“Some of our producers have had some of their stronger trading months, ever, really,” he said.

“They’ve still been impacted whenever there is a lockdown, no question, but they’ve done very well.

“And then, the producers that sell into the bottle shops and chains have noticed a significant uptick and for the same reasons, I think people are consciously making that decision, to buy local.”

While the trade crisis with China is having an ongoing impact on wine exports, there is a silver lining.

“The UK in particular has really grown strongly in the last twelve months, and we’re seeing some nice growth beginning to happen in the US, North America,” he said.

(Image credit: iStock by Getty Images)