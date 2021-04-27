Why WA’s Greek Orthodox Church wants an exemption from COVID restrictions

The Greek Orthodox Church is calling for leniency from the state government to allow 100 people at church services to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter this weekend.

Under WA’s new COVID restrictions 100 people are permitted at weddings and funerals, but only 20 people are permitted at church services.

Greek Orthodox Bishop of Western Australia, Bishop Elpidios, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the restrictions will affect hundreds of celebrations across Perth.

“Friday night is seen as the funeral of our Lord,” he said.

“We are praying that they can extended that rule just for this week so we can get through Easter, because Easter is something very, very close to the Greeks.

“We are praying for a miracle to take place.

“We will do everything that we need to do, masks, and registration, and distancing, that will all be followed.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)