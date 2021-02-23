6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why WAP candidates will have to pay $10k if they win a seat in the state election

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Why WAP candidates will have to pay $10k if they win a seat in the state election

The Western Australia Party is defending a ‘success’ fee which sees any candidate that wins a seat pay the party $10,000.

The party also has a $500 nomination fee for people who wish to stand.

The $10,000 is only paid if the candidate is successful in winning a seat.

Western Australia Party member Charles Smith told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the fee is written in the fine print.

“All parties do it in some way or another … it’s nothing unusual,” he said.

“It’s to keep the party functioning so it becomes more successful, all political parties need money to keep going.”

30 Western Australia Party candidates will run in the state election this March.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882