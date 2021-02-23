Why WAP candidates will have to pay $10k if they win a seat in the state election

The Western Australia Party is defending a ‘success’ fee which sees any candidate that wins a seat pay the party $10,000.

The party also has a $500 nomination fee for people who wish to stand.

The $10,000 is only paid if the candidate is successful in winning a seat.

Western Australia Party member Charles Smith told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the fee is written in the fine print.

“All parties do it in some way or another … it’s nothing unusual,” he said.

“It’s to keep the party functioning so it becomes more successful, all political parties need money to keep going.”

30 Western Australia Party candidates will run in the state election this March.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)