6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why WA COVID protocols delayed..

Why WA COVID protocols delayed a man from visiting his terminally ill wife

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Why WA COVID protocols delayed a man from visiting his terminally ill wife

A Perth man is calling for more compassion in the health care system after he witnessed another man being forced to wait eight hours to see his terminally ill wife due to COVID testing protocols.

Michael told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the man presented to Royal Perth Hospital to visit his dying wife when he was turned away.

“He was turned away because he hadn’t had the COVID test.”

Royal Perth Hospital have a COVID testing clinic on site, but the man was told he wasn’t able to go to the clinic straight away.

“The staff told him that he needed to go and get a GP referral first and then he could come back for a COVID test,” Michael said.

“He had to go and find a GP to give him a referral because he was not symptomatic.”

The process took about eight hours, delaying the man from visiting his terminally ill wife.

“It was just heartbreaking.

“A little bit of compassion would have gone a long way.”

The WA Department of Health have been contacted for comment.

Click play to hear more. 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882