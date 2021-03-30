Why WA COVID protocols delayed a man from visiting his terminally ill wife

A Perth man is calling for more compassion in the health care system after he witnessed another man being forced to wait eight hours to see his terminally ill wife due to COVID testing protocols.

Michael told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the man presented to Royal Perth Hospital to visit his dying wife when he was turned away.

“He was turned away because he hadn’t had the COVID test.”

Royal Perth Hospital have a COVID testing clinic on site, but the man was told he wasn’t able to go to the clinic straight away.

“The staff told him that he needed to go and get a GP referral first and then he could come back for a COVID test,” Michael said.

“He had to go and find a GP to give him a referral because he was not symptomatic.”

The process took about eight hours, delaying the man from visiting his terminally ill wife.

“It was just heartbreaking.

“A little bit of compassion would have gone a long way.”

The WA Department of Health have been contacted for comment.

