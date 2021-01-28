6PR
Why university students are turning to ‘sugar dating’ to ease expenses

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Why university students are turning to ‘sugar dating’ to ease expenses

As the cost of living for university students continues to rise, many students are turning to “sugar dating” to alleviate financial pressure.

According to “sugar dating” site SeekingArrangement there are more than 200,000 “sugar babies” Australia wide, and many of them are studying at top universities on the eastern states.

6PR’s Steve Mills spoke with a “sugar baby” from Perth on air this afternoon.

The woman in her early 30s, who asked not to be named, told Millsy she is dating a 55 year old “sugar daddy” who she met online.

“It gives me the freedom to actually study more,” she said.

“You get to choose who you meet and you do it in a safe way.

“Some girls are very much there for the relationship and emotional support … and other girls have a bit of different take on it , they look at it a bit more like sex work.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

