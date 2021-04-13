6PR
Why there’s an ‘issue’ with some doctors and the AstraZeneca vaccine

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Why there’s an ‘issue’ with some doctors and the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners admits there is a “small” percentage of doctors in Western Australia who are reluctant to administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Their concerns centre around patient safety and possible legal ramifications due to complications.

“Obviously, when there is quite a degree of uncertainty then GPs want to make sure they’re doing the right things by their patients and staff,” Dr Sean Stevens, the WA chair of the RACGP, told 6PR Mornings.

“Yes, it has caused a bit of concern amongst a small proportion – I’d have to say 90 per cent are still happy to continue as is – but (with) a small proportion there’s an issue.”

Dr Stevens said the clotting concerns needed to be put into perspective.

“What I would say is that is it’s extremely rare,” he said.

“We’ve had 700,000 vaccinations in Australia and only two people have had this severe reaction.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 6PR

Picture by Getty iStock

