Why there’s a push to have Rebel Wilson’s Afterpay ad banned

The peak body for financial counsellors in Australia has called for an Afterpay advertisement to be banned.

The ad, featuring Australian actress Rebel Wilson, promotes the buy now pay later service.

Financial Counselling Australia CEO Fiona Guthrie told Liam Bartlett the campaign glorifies debt.

“It’s really disappointing to see celebrities putting their names to advertisements like this, because buy now pay later is a dangerous product.”

She has written to Ad Standards, the body who oversees the industry’s self regulatory codes, to make a complaint about the ad.

“It is so easy to over commit with buy now pay later,” she said.

“Some of the marketing around this product is just misleading, it is marketed as being a budgeting tool, when it is anything but.”

Press PLAY to why Financial Counselling Australia want the ad banned

Press PLAY to watch the ad

(Photo/ Video: Afterpay/ Youtube.)