Why the WA Liberal Leader has hired a former disgraced government advisor

10 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Liberal Leader David Honey is standing by his decision to hire a man who quit Richard Court’s government in disgrace.

Jack Gilleece resigned in 1999 after a conflict of interest was uncovered where he was conducting media work for a number of corporate firms in Perth.

An inquiry found he earned $46,000 while moonlighting as a freelance media advisor, on top of earning $144,000 a year as executive director of the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Mr Gilleece has now been employed as a media consultant for the WA Liberals, and David Honey said he has full faith in his abilities.

“Jack Gilleece is a highly respected corporate media advisor,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“22 years has gone by since that time, and my understanding of that time is that Jack actually believed he was entitled to do that.

“He is someone who I think has a very keen political mind, and someone who will give me good advice on a range of political issues.”

Click play to hear more. 

 

Liam Bartlett
News
