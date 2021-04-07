Why the Royal Flying Doctor Service is seeing a record number of medical transfers

Western Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service has recorded an increase in the number of patients being transported from WA’s regional areas.

More West Australians than ever are “wondering out yonder” – putting a strain on the service.

Chief executive Rebecca Tomkinson told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the service saw a 23 per cent increase in medical transfers last month.

“What we are seeing is increase in motor vehicle accidents, and we are actually seeing an increase in some heart conditions.”

She said they’ve had to hire an extra 30 full time workers since January to keep up with demand.

“We don’t just send a band-aid we send a plane to the most remote places across Western Australia, to ensure we can provide the finest medical care wherever it is needed.”

(Photo: Andrea Pistolesi/ Getty Images.)