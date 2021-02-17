Why the Perth Lord Mayor needs 6PR listeners help

Yesterday Millsy received a “desperate” call from his former colleague and the current Lord Mayor of the City of Perth asking for help.

He was joined by Basil Zempilas in the studio today, who is searching for people to get involved in an anniversary celebration of the “City of Lights.”

On February 20, 1962 legendary Astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth.

Perth residents left their lights on to see if the city would be visible from space, and as he flew over Perth it was dubbed the “City of Lights”.

“I’d like to find somebody who remembers turning the lights on,” Baz said.

“Everyone was involved in it and I think it’s symbolic of a city that is alive, it’s open, it’s safe.”

The City of Perth is celebrating the 59th Anniversary this weekend, and are searching for people who were alive at the time to get involved in the celebrations.

Click play to hear more on Millsy at Midday.

Anyone who would like to be involved can contact the City of Perth on (08) 9461 3333.