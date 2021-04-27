6PR
Why the multi-million dollar expansion of Australian military bases is ‘overdue’

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why the multi-million dollar expansion of Australian military bases is ‘overdue’

Australia’s military bases across the north of the country will be upgraded to the tune of $747 million.

The move will see runways extended, an overhaul of firing ranges, and new training facilities constructed.

Australian National University Professor in Intelligence Studies and International Security, John Blaxland, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the funding is well overdue.

“Investment in the training facilities are overdue, and the airfield expansion is appropriate,” he said.

“We really have underinvested in a range of infrastructure that have left us far from resilient, in terms of oil refineries, in terms of oil storage capacity, and also in terms of our ability for our defence force to operate effectively and in a sustained way.”

He shrugged off reports that the major announcement was a signal to China.

“I actually think it is a bit of a wake-up call for Australians.”

The funding announcement, which is expected later today, comes amid rising tensions between Australia and China.

A top bureaucrat has warned the “drums of war” are beating and Australia needs to be prepared for conflict.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

