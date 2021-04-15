6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why the government are launching..

Why the government are launching a review into teacher training courses

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Why the government are launching a review into teacher training courses

The federal government have launched a review into university teacher education courses in a bid to improve teacher quality.

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge said the review will investigate strategies for attracting high-quality candidates into the teaching profession and how to better prepare them to become effective teachers.

“If you look at the last 15 years, the proportion of those top students going into teaching has declined by about 15 per cent,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“It’s the fastest to decline than any other course that students are choosing.”

It’s hoped the review will help Australia return to the top of the global education rankings.

“It will look at the attractiveness of the course, the length of the course, it may look at the status associated with teaching,” he said.

“We do attract some unbelievable people to go into teaching, and we have got brilliant teachers out there, but we haven’t consistently attracted the brightest kids finishing school to go into teaching.

“Ultimately teacher effectiveness is the most important thing which occurs in the classroom to lift school standards, and so we want to continue to improve that.”

The review is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Click play to hear more. 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882