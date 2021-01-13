Why the future of Claremont Showground is in doubt

The Royal Agricultural Society of WA has accused the Town of Claremont of trying to force them out of the showground.

The local government says it’s received complaints and even a petition about the impact of noise and traffic near the ground.

It’s prompted the town to release a survey requesting further community feedback on the issue.

Acting CEO of the Town of Claremont, David Vinicombe, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they “are interested in what the broader community thinks”.

“We continually receive complaints about showground activities,” he said.

“They are mainly the noisy rock concerts, where not only do you get complaints about noise, but you get anti-social behavior.”

Mr Vinicombe said the the Perth Royal Show will not be affected, but the survey will look at how big events are managed going forward.

Click play to hear the full interview.

But CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA, Peter Cooper told 6PR Breakfast only 18 people signed the petition.

“We have been around for 20 years holding those types of events on this showground.”

He says the survey was “slanted” and believes the town are trying to push the Royal Agricultural Society out.

“They have made it abundantly clear that is the objective.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)