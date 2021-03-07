Why the AMA president is confident the vaccine rollout is on track

The Australian Medical Association is welcoming the number of GP clinics included in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

More than 4,500 clinics will help administer the injection from this month – with about 500 of those in WA.

AMA President Omar Khorshid told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the vaccine is vital to get life back to normal

“What is key is getting as many people as we can through the program,” he said.

The AMA President is confident Australia’s vaccine rollout is on track, despite limited quantities of the vaccine being imported to Australia.

“It’s hard to import them in large numbers, when we’ve got very little COVID here in Australia and other countries are in such desperate need of the vaccine.”

Local manufacturer CSL will soon be making up to one million doses a week of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Yesterday WA reached a new milestone in its vaccine rollout, with the first AstraZeneca jabs given to 700 frontline emergency workers.

Another nine clinics will open in Perth and regional areas over the next week for people in the first two phases of the national program.

As of yesterday 6,800 Western Australians had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)