6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the AMA president is confident the vaccine rollout is on track

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why the AMA president is confident the vaccine rollout is on track

The Australian Medical Association is welcoming the number of GP clinics included in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

More than 4,500 clinics will help administer the injection from this month – with about 500 of those in WA.

AMA President Omar Khorshid told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the vaccine is vital to get life back to normal

“What is key is getting as many people as we can through the program,” he said.

The AMA President is confident Australia’s vaccine rollout is on track, despite limited quantities of the vaccine being imported to Australia.

“It’s hard to import them in large numbers, when we’ve got very little COVID here in Australia and other countries are in such desperate need of the vaccine.”

Local manufacturer CSL will soon be making up to one million doses a week of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Yesterday WA reached a new milestone in its vaccine rollout, with the first AstraZeneca jabs given to 700 frontline emergency workers.

Another nine clinics will open in Perth and regional areas over the next week for people in the first two phases of the national program.

As of yesterday 6,800 Western Australians had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882