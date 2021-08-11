6PR
Why the ability to ‘bullsh-t’ could be a sign of intelligence

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why the ability to ‘bullsh-t’ could be a sign of intelligence

A Canadian study by a cognitive psychology PhD student has found a link between intelligence and the ability to “bullsh-t.”

Martin Harry Turpin is studying “linguist bullsh-t” and has published a paper titled Bullsh-t Ability As an Honest Signal of Intelligence.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker he said the study found people who can produce “satisfactory bullsh-t” are judged to be of higher intelligence.

“What we find is the people who are able to create the most convincing BS actually tend to score higher on these mental tests,” he said.

“If someone is a good BS’er they will tend to be really smart.”

He said the ability to convince or impress without concern for the truth is incredibly common in social settings.

“I think it is pretty baked into the way that we engage with each other fundamentally, I think it is almost inescapable.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the study 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

