6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the 6PR Rumour File is causing a stir in State Parliament

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Rumour File
Article image for Why the 6PR Rumour File is causing a stir in State Parliament

6PR’s Rumour File has made a splash in State Parliament, and a specific tidbit involving the Premier absolutely was not denied.

Click PLAY to hear it unfold in Parliament

One Nation MP Robin Scott referred to the rumour from “Mole on the Hill” which claimed the “Premier’s staff had contacted all incoming Labor MPs, demanding copies of their inaugural speeches so that the Premier could vet them for undesirable content”.

In a heated exchange leader of the upper house, Sue Ellery, failed to deny the claim.

“The Premier doesn’t respond to rumours,” she said.

“It certainly wasn’t rumour denied, it was just the Premier doesn’t comment on rumours, but everyone listens,” Gareth Parker said.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882