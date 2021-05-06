Why the 6PR Rumour File is causing a stir in State Parliament

6PR’s Rumour File has made a splash in State Parliament, and a specific tidbit involving the Premier absolutely was not denied.

One Nation MP Robin Scott referred to the rumour from “Mole on the Hill” which claimed the “Premier’s staff had contacted all incoming Labor MPs, demanding copies of their inaugural speeches so that the Premier could vet them for undesirable content”.

In a heated exchange leader of the upper house, Sue Ellery, failed to deny the claim.

“The Premier doesn’t respond to rumours,” she said.

“It certainly wasn’t rumour denied, it was just the Premier doesn’t comment on rumours, but everyone listens,” Gareth Parker said.

