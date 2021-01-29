6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why successful WA businesses are..

Why successful WA businesses are receiving $10.2 million in tax payer funded grants

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Why successful WA businesses are receiving $10.2 million in tax payer funded grants

The state government have announced plans to grant WA businesses $10.2 million for projects to “supercharge” food and beverage manufacturing.

Funding has been awarded to 18 agrifood businesses to support bringing expansion projects forward. 

But 6PR’s Liam Bartlett says it raises questions about where important tax payer money is being spent.

“Why are we giving established successful businesses who are already commercially buoyant all of this tax payer assistance?” Bartlett said.

Agriculture and Food Minister Allanah Mactiernan says the projects are part of the state’s COVID recovery plan. 

“We are doing exceptionally well in Western Australia, but we still do have 6.2 per cent unemployment,” she said.

The minister said the funding will bring forward investment in the private sector, creating more than 600 new jobs.

“The aim has really been to expand the value add in our agriculture sector,” she said.

“It’s certainly not to help them continue businesses as usual, this is to get them to the point where they are prepared to take a leap forward.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

A full list of the businesses receiving grants can be found below.

Business name Location Funding amount
Australian Truffle Traders Manjimup $339,600
D Trandos & Sons Pty Ltd Neerabup $265,200
Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co Pty Ltd Margaret River $350,000
Canon Foods Services Pty Ltd Jandakot $750,000
Harvest Road Oceans Pty Ltd Albany $700,000
Sweeter Banana Co-Operative Ltd Carnarvon $270,000
D’Orsogna Limited Palmyra $700,000
George Weston Foods Ltd Bentley  $700,000
The Tailor Made Spirits Company Limited Cowaramup $400,000
Oakover Vineyards Pty Ltd Middle Swan $700,000
Atari Enterprises Trading Company Pty Ltd South Fremantle  $703,000
Vesco Foods Pty Ltd Osborne Park $700,000
Wafex Pty Ltd West Swan $330,400
Quintis (Australia) Pty Limited Albany $500,000
V&V Walsh  Bunbury $700,000
Huon Aquaculture Company Pty Ltd Forrestdale $700,000
Centerwest Pty Ltd Woodridge $700,000
Catalano Seafood Pty Ltd Bassendean $700,000

 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882