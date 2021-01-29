Why successful WA businesses are receiving $10.2 million in tax payer funded grants

The state government have announced plans to grant WA businesses $10.2 million for projects to “supercharge” food and beverage manufacturing.

Funding has been awarded to 18 agrifood businesses to support bringing expansion projects forward.

But 6PR’s Liam Bartlett says it raises questions about where important tax payer money is being spent.

“Why are we giving established successful businesses who are already commercially buoyant all of this tax payer assistance?” Bartlett said.

Agriculture and Food Minister Allanah Mactiernan says the projects are part of the state’s COVID recovery plan.

“We are doing exceptionally well in Western Australia, but we still do have 6.2 per cent unemployment,” she said.

The minister said the funding will bring forward investment in the private sector, creating more than 600 new jobs.

“The aim has really been to expand the value add in our agriculture sector,” she said.

“It’s certainly not to help them continue businesses as usual, this is to get them to the point where they are prepared to take a leap forward.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

A full list of the businesses receiving grants can be found below.