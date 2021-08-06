6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Subiaco Mayor Penny Taylor..

Why Subiaco Mayor Penny Taylor won’t be standing for re-election

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why Subiaco Mayor Penny Taylor won’t be standing for re-election

The City of Subiaco Mayor has indicated she won’t stand for re-election, citing a dysfunctional environment at council as her main reason for the decision.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Penny Taylor said she’s lost faith in the council’s ability to do its job.

“There is so much I love about being mayor, it is really an honour and a privilege,” she said.

“But there are a number of things that have been occurring in our local government, and if you’re the Mayor, you do have your name to that, and there are some things that are occurring that I don’t want my name to.”

She said the are “ongoing issues” within the Subiaco council, which have led her to bow out.

“We have a role to make proper decisions, and I don’t feel comfortable unless I am absolutely assured that we are doing that,” Ms Taylor said.

“I think that I could win if I re-stood, but I have to look at what I am going to win, and what I think is important is being absolutely confident that council is discharging its duties correctly.

“The last two years have been particularly difficult when it is driven by petty squabbles.”

Press PLAY to hear her explain why she won’t contest the next election 

(Photo: Penny Taylor/ Facebook.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882