Why some hospitality businesses will stay closed post-lockdown

WA’s peak hospitality body says it’s not “viable” for many businesses to open under the states eased lockdown restrictions.

WA will transition into a “post-lockdown transition plan” from 6pm tonight, if the state remains free of further COVID-19 cases today.

CEO of the Australian Hotels Association of WA, Bradley Woods, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker “not all venues are going to be reopening”.

Under the new restrictions all businesses and venues can reopen except for the Casino and nightclubs, with a maximum capacity of 150 people.

A four square metre rule will also be in place for most venues, and venues can provide seated service only.

Masks will also be mandatory, and while staff will monitor and encourage people to do the right thing they won’t be required to enforce it.

“There is no requirement for businesses to be mask police, the onus is on the consumer to do the right thing,” he said.

“When someone is eating or drinking they can remove the mask temporarily.”

Mr Woods said while he supports the governments current restrictions he would like to see a hotspot model introduced for future lockdowns.

“In the event that it’s only very small localized contact, then I think we should be looking at a small localized shutdown.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)