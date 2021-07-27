6PR
  Why researchers say banning 'nangs'..

Why researchers say banning ‘nangs’ is unnecessary

11 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why researchers say banning ‘nangs’ is unnecessary

There are increasing calls for nitrous oxide bulbs to be listed as a controlled substance.

The silver metal canisters, also known as “nangs”, can be used to create high-quality whipped cream, but have also been abused to get a cheap high.

RMIT senior research fellow Monica Barrett said while the drug is safe to use in a proper setting, prolonged abuse can result in some lasting damage.

“It has uses in industry, as well as in medicine and dentistry, and what we are seeing is people using it outside of what it is being medically directed for,” she said.

“How it becomes a problem is when it is used in a regular or heavy fashion, especially when there is a high dose.”

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is considering revising the classification of nitrous oxide from a Schedule 4 medicine to a Schedule 10 within the poisons standard.

But Ms Barrett said the classification could be revised without banning them all together.

“You could put it up slightly and then it would be harder for say under 18s to access, or they would need to put warnings on it.”

Press PLAY to hear why researchers don’t want the substance banned 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
