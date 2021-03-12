6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Premier Mark McGowan is losing sleep

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Why Premier Mark McGowan is losing sleep

Premier Mark McGowan has admitted to losing sleep in the lead up to the state election.

The revelation came despite new polling revealing the Premier’s popularity hasn’t wavered  – with 79 per cent of respondents holding a positive view towards him.

“I wake up and think about something I feel I could have done better, or it’s apprehension about something I have to do,” he told 6PR’s Steve Mills.

The Premier refused to speculate on the outcome of tomorrows election, but promised to govern reasonably and sensibly if he wins.

“I do think we have put forward a very sensible set of policies that are achievable and affordable,” he said.

“We have the experience and stability to take the state forward.

“Win lose or draw I will be back at work on Sunday.”

And while the Premier has already cast his vote, he said he will still head to the polls tomorrow.

“I’ll probably eat a democracy sausage.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882