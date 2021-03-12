Why Premier Mark McGowan is losing sleep

Premier Mark McGowan has admitted to losing sleep in the lead up to the state election.

The revelation came despite new polling revealing the Premier’s popularity hasn’t wavered – with 79 per cent of respondents holding a positive view towards him.

“I wake up and think about something I feel I could have done better, or it’s apprehension about something I have to do,” he told 6PR’s Steve Mills.

The Premier refused to speculate on the outcome of tomorrows election, but promised to govern reasonably and sensibly if he wins.

“I do think we have put forward a very sensible set of policies that are achievable and affordable,” he said.

“We have the experience and stability to take the state forward.

“Win lose or draw I will be back at work on Sunday.”

And while the Premier has already cast his vote, he said he will still head to the polls tomorrow.

“I’ll probably eat a democracy sausage.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)