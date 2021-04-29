Why post-lockdown restrictions have forced the cancellation of junior football games

Hundreds of young Perth boys and girls have had their Friday night football cancelled due to the state governments post-lockdown restrictions.

While community sport is allowed to resume, spectators are not able to attend.

Executive manager of youth, community and game development at the West Australian Football Commission said it poses a safety risk for young children.

“From a health and safety point-of-view we simply can’t have eight-year-olds on an oval on a Friday night without their parents being there,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“We have reluctantly had to look at how we can reschedule these games.”

