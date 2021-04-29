6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why post-lockdown restrictions have forced..

Why post-lockdown restrictions have forced the cancellation of junior football games

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Why post-lockdown restrictions have forced the cancellation of junior football games

Hundreds of young Perth boys and girls have had their Friday night football cancelled due to the state governments post-lockdown restrictions.

While community sport is allowed to resume, spectators are not able to attend.

Executive manager of youth, community and game development at the West Australian Football Commission said it poses a safety risk for young children.

“From a health and safety point-of-view we simply can’t have eight-year-olds on an oval on a Friday night without their parents being there,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“We have reluctantly had to look at how we can reschedule these games.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview. 

 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882