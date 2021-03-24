Why Perth is the most expensive capital city to die in

Perth has been revealed as Australia’s most expensive capital city to hold a funeral.

Comparison website Finder has released a study into the cost of dying, which found the average cost for a funeral in Perth is $8,261.

Finder insurance specialist, Kate Browne, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Brisbane was the cheapest capital city, with an average cost of $6,728.

“Perth did come out above all the other capital cities as the most expensive place,” she said.

A basic funeral can set you back more than $5,000, while a more elaborate option can be up to to $15,000.

“The funeral industry is a private industry … there is no regulation around what you can charge, they are small businesses.”

She said prices are likely higher in Perth because there are less options.

“Usually when we see higher prices it’s because of a more concentrated market.”

But there are several things people can do to save money on funeral costs.

“Watch out for all those added extras, funeral directors are a business so they are going to try and upsell you,” she said.

“Being aware of all those extras and deciding whether you want to pay for them or not is the key.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)