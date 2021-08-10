Why people feel guilty about being lazy

Do you feel guilty about having a day off or is laziness something that comes naturally?

Psychologist Dr Marnie Leishman says it could depend on your upbringing.

“I think there are many people that are actually really good at it,” she told Millsy on 6PR Afternoons.

“But there are many of us who are just extremely busy people, who I guess have been conditioned to be high achieving people in their workplaces who’ve been busy since they were 14.”

