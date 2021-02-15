Why part of Subiaco’s Hay Street could be closed indefinitely

Part of Hay Street in Subiaco has been closed indefinitely due to structural issues with a building, that is so unstable it could “collapse at anytime”.

Acting CEO at the City of Subiaco, Cliff Frewing, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they closed the road between Axon Street and Rokeby Road immediately when they were notified of the issue.

“We became aware from the owner of several buildings in hay street, that there were significant structural issues with the facade and walls,” he said.

“They had engaged consulting engineers, and there report was that the facade was unstable and could collapse at anytime.”

Engineers identified “severe problems” with the building and the street will not reopen until the building is stabilized.

“We don’t know exactly what has caused this problem,” he said.

“In accordance with Australian standards there should be an exclusion zone based on the height of the tallest building, which unfortunately meant we had to close Hay street for the time being.”

The City of Subiaco will hold an emergency meeting tonight to address the problem, but it’s unknown how long it could take for the street to reopen.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)