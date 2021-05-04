6PR
Why millennials are choosing to tie the knot later in life

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Why millennials are choosing to tie the knot later in life

A survey of 2,000 people by dating website eharmony has revealed millennials don’t want to get married until they’re 36.

It’s a stark gap between baby boomers who believe 30 is the ideal age to tie the knot.

UWA Research Fellow, Lara McKenzie, told 6PR’s Steve Mills factors such as divorce and finances can have an influence on how relationships develop.

“Peoples relationships are changing overtime and people are really interested in why that it is.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.

