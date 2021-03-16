Why March 4 Justice organisers rejected Scott Morrison’s offer to meet ‘behind closed doors’

Organisers of a mass rally rejected an invitation to chat ‘behind-closed-doors’ with Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday, after more than 110,000 woman gathered across the country to demand action against gendered violence.

March 4 Justice Organiser Janine Henry told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the crowds wanted to have their voices heard.

“I cannot speak for the 110,000 women across Australia,” she said.

“Sexual violence happens behind closed doors, it’s now time for transparency and we need our Prime Minister to come out and listen to us out in the open.”

Yesterday in parliament Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a strange reference to protests in Myanmar when addressing the March 4 Justice protests.

“It is good and right Mr Speaker that so many are able to gather here in this way whether in our capital or elsewhere,” Mr Morrison said.

“Not far from here such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not here in this country Mr Speaker.”

Ms Henry labelled the comments as” incredibly offensive” and said it implied “we are lucky that we didn’t get shot.”

The group are demanding action against gendered violence in Australia.

“We need to tackle this issue from two points, we need cultural and behavioral change … and we need systemic change, we need changes in the laws.

(Photo: Sydney Morning Herald.)