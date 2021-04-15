Why Luke Ryan is confident the Dockers can snap their Adelaide Oval hoodoo

Dockers defender Luke Ryan says they have a number of options to combat in-form Crow Taylor Walker.

The Adelaide veteran is leading the goalkicking with 20 goals this season.

Ryan told 6PR’s Gareth Parker whoever gets the job will be in for a tough game.

“I don’t mind the challenge, Cox doesn’t mind the challenge, but yeah who knows Griff Logue could come back this week we are not to sure,” he said.

“So whoever gets in will be ready for it, and we can’t wait for the challenge we get with Adelaide this week.”

Fremantle have only beaten the Crows at Adelaide Oval once in their last nine attempts.

“New personnel, new coach, new year, new rules, it’s never the same so hopefully we can brake that drought this week,” Ryan said.

Dockers big man Rory Lobb is pressing for an early return from a serious injury.

“It would be very handy to have him up forward, I think he trained really hard last week, and again he will have to train pretty solid today.

“If he gets through I suggest his hand will be up for selection.”

The Dockers are sitting ninth on the ladder and take on the fifth placed Adelaide Crows on Sunday morning.

(Photo: Supplied.)