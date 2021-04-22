Why Luke Ryan has ‘goosebumps’ ahead of the clash with North Melbourne

Dockers defender Luke Ryan wants veteran David Mundy to play on after this season.

Mundy has been influential this year and Ryan is hopeful the 35-year-old will sign on.

“He’s like a fine wine, he just gets better with age,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker

“He is an elite preparer, what he does on and off the field is outstanding.

“He has so much knowledge, and not just with footy, life skills, being a father, he is just great to have around the club.

“He has got another two years I reckon in the midfield, and another two at forward.”

The Dockers take on North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Ryan said it is an honour to play in the annual Len Hall Tribute game over the Anzac Day weekend.

“It’s really special, it’s probably my favourite game of the year,” he said.

“I get goosebumps thinking about it.

“It’s more than just a normal game … and I feel very privileged to be out there playing this weekend.”

The Kangaroos are currently sitting at the bottom of the ladder and are yet to secure a win this season.

“Their form is actually really building, we have seen numbers and watched vision, and their win is not too far away, so we have got to be on our toes and expect a real high pressure game.”

