Why Josh Kennedy says Eagles need to adjust for Port Adelaide clash

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy admits his side needs to adjust to a faster brand of football if they’re going to contend this season.

West Coast went down to the Bulldogs by seven points on the weekend, and will take on top of the ladder Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be another fast game, the way they like to move the footy, and they are pretty relentless as well,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It’s another good challenge for us to step up.”

The star forward said skipper Luke Shuey isn’t guaranteed to return from a hamstring injury for the crucial game against the Power.

“He has got to get through a bit of testing this week,” Kennedy said.

“He is doing everything he can, he is pretty elite with his preparation … so hopefully he is ready to go.”

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)