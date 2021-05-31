6PR
Why food allergen bans should be eased at schools and childcare

14 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why food allergen bans should be eased at schools and childcare

There are growing calls among researchers to lift blanket bans on food allergens like nuts in schools and childcare centres.

The popular snack has long been barred from lunchboxes to avoid the risk of deadly allergic reactions.

But years of research indicates there’s no benefit to wide bans, and a more targeted approach for at-risk children would work better for everyone.

Murdoch Children’s Research Institute paediatric immunologist Mimi Tang said any directives to ban potential allergens in childcare settings aren’t coming from the experts.

“There will be certain circumstances where you want to consider creating safe zones for someone,” she said.

“But as a general approach we have not been advocating for sitewide bans in schools or childcare centres.”

Press PLAY to hear why experts want food allergens back on the menu 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

