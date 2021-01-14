6PR
Why failing to wear a mask could land you a $50k fine

9 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Travellers who fail to wear a mask at a WA airport now risk facing a $50,000 fine.

A decision to make masks mandatory on flights and at airports was made at the national cabinet meeting last week, in response to the fast-spreading UK variant of the virus.

The state government are vowing to fine travellers who flout the mandatory mask rule up to $50,000.

People are being directed to wear a face mask at all times while they are at an airport, or engaged in transport services.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt, and people can remove their mask while eating, drinking or taking medication, but they must be seated.

Masks can also be removed to interact with someone who is deaf, where visibility of the mouth is required.

Travellers may be required to remove their mask if directed by police, security or airport staff to confirm their identity.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

