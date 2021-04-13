6PR
Why doctors are concerned after Australia dumped its vaccine target

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The Prime Minister is facing increasing pressure over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, with a breakdown in supply and waning confidence in the AstraZeneca jab.

Scott Morrison has used Facebook to post an update, confirming there’s now no targeted timeline for the rollout, with many Australians unlikely to be vaccinated until next year.

Grattan Institute Health Director, Dr Stephen Duckett, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker without a plan, there’s no certainty how Australia can bounce back from the pandemic.

“I think it is a really bad decision not to have the targets, it suggests that there is no plan,” he said.

“The longer it takes for us to get vaccinated, the longer it’s going to take for the economy to open.”

“The government ought to be held to account.

Click play to hear more. 

Gareth Parker
News
